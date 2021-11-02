The amount of information regarding coronavirus and how local, state and federal agencies are coping with the crisis can seem overwhelming. The KPR staff has pulled together this guide that includes links to many agencies and organizations, so you won't need to hunt and peck all over the internet trying to find the information you need.

Check here for NPR's coronavirus live updates.

Check here for reporting from the Kansas News Service on how the crisis is affecting our region.

New! KPR's Live Covid Data Tracker - visualization of cases and deaths over time in Kansas.

CORONAVIRUS MAP AND WORLDWIDE TRACKING

-- Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center

-- World Health Organization



FEDERAL RESOURCES

-- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (includes latest information on COVID-19)

-- CDC Guide to Handwashing

-- CDC-approved cleaning and disinfection protocols

-- Department of Homeland Security(including the latest information on travel restrictions)

-- Department of Health and Human Services

-- HHS Protect Public Data Hub Hospital Utilization information

see how many hospital beds are currently available in your area

-- U.S. Surgeon General

-- Department of Labor

-- Internal Revenue Service

-- Social Security Administration

-- SSA/Disability Benefits and Questions

-- Department of Agriculture

-- Food and Drug Administration

-- the FDA also has advice on the urgent need for blood donations and blood components

-- Department of Veterans Affairs

-- Federal Emergency Management Agency

-- Small Business Administration

-- Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

-- Department of the Interior/Indian Affairs

-- U.S. Department of Transportation -- information for commercial and non-commercial drivers concerning coronavirus issues

-- a list of .pdf resources compiled by the CDC detailing other issues for drivers, passengers, and deliverypersons

STATE RESOURCES

-- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's Plan to Reopen Kansas

-- Weekly Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Update

-- KansasVaccine.gov Information, Availability and FAQ

-- Kansas COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

-- Kansas COVID-19 Response and Recovery website

-- Kansas Governor's Office (information, news releases, access to live feed of press events)

-- Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 Resource Center

-- KanCare (Medicaid for Kansas)

-- Kansas Adjutant General's Office

-- Kansas Department of Revenue

-- Kansas Department of Labor (information on unemployment benefits, worker's compensation)

-- Kansas unemployment claims webpage (GetKansasBenefits.gov)

-- Kansas Secretary of State (voting information) [dead link]

-- Kansas Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency Fund information and application material

-- Kansas Department for Children and Families

-- Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism

-- Kansas Essential Functions Guidance

-- seeking employment? Some essential services providers in Kansas are hiring.

Information is available at the Kansas Department of Commerce COVID-19 Jobs & Hiring Portal

HOSPITAL INFORMATION

-- University of Kansas Health System

-- Lawrence Memorial Hospital/LMH Health

-- Stormont Vail Health (Cotton O'Neil Clinic and Stormont Vail Hospital)

-- VA Hospitals

-- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis



COUNTY RESOURCES

-- Douglas County COVID Helpline, 785-864-9000(8 a.m.-5 p.m., M-F; 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday)

click to connect with a page showing services for Douglas County and ways to reach providers

-- Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department

-- Douglas County Emergency Management

-- Douglas County Coronavirus Response Hub

-- Douglas County/Rise Lawrence Disaster Response Fund [dead link]

-- The Lawrence Times COVID-19 in Lawrence dashboard

aggregated COVID-19 data for Lawrence and the surrounding area presented via graphs and more

-- Just Food food pantry information and application

-- Shawnee County Health Department

-- Shawnee County Emergency Management

-- Riley County Health Department

-- Riley County Emergency Management

-- Geary County Information and Alert Center

-- Flint Hills Community Health Center(serving Chase, Greenwood, Lyon, Osage and Woodson Counties)



UNIVERSITY INFORMATION

-- University of Kansas

-- Johnson County Community College

-- Kansas State University

-- Emporia State University

-- Washburn University

-- Baker University

-- Haskell Indian Nations University

-- Highland Community College

-- Neosho County Community College

-- Pittsburg State University



TRIBAL / NATIVE / INDIGENOUS PEOPLES INFORMATION

-- Kickapoo Nation

-- Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

-- Sac and Fox Nation

-- Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska

-- Bureau of Indian Affairs coronavirus updates



AID ORGANIZATIONS

-- United Way of Douglas County

-- United Way of Douglas County Mask Program application form

-- United Way of the Plains

-- American Red Cross

-- Harvesters

-- Midland Care Connection (information on adult care resources, grief counseling, Meals on Wheels)

-- database for aid organizations by ZIP code

-- NetWork Kansas business assistance resources



LIBRARIES

-- Lawrence Public Library

-- Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library

-- Manhattan Public Library

-- Emporia Public Library

-- Abilene Public Library

-- Council Grove Public Library

-- Chanute Public Library

-- University of Kansas libraries

-- Kansas State University libraries



HEALTH ORGANIZATIONS

-- American Medical Association

-- American Dental Association

-- American College of Physicians

-- American Academy of Pediatrics

-- Oral Health Kansas

-- Consumer Guide to Dental Visits Following COVID-19 Outbreak

